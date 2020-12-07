bits and pieces

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hamza begins professional career today
By our correspondent
KARACHI: British Junior Open champion Hamza Khan starts his professional career with his first PSA international event in islamabad on Monday (today).
"I am very happy that I am starting my international career. I have worked hard and hope to show my best in my first match," said Hamza while talking to 'The News'.
Hamza has been given a wildcard entry for Pakistan International Squash Tournament to be held at Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad from December 7-11.
The men’s event carries $12,000 prize money, featuring 32 players. Hamza is drawn against his cousin Noor Zaman in the first round. "I am quite hopeful that I will beat Noor though he is a good player and I expect a tough fight," said Hamza, adding that he is in good form.