SSGC, PAF reach National Football Challenge Cup pre-quarters

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) blasted their way into the pre-quarter-finals of the National Football Challenge Cup at Lahore on Sunday.

SSGC crushed Wohaib FC 3-0 and PAF whipped Nimso FC 6-0 in one-sided affairs.

Meanwhile, SA Gardens stunned Masha United with a 2-1 win on the seventh day of the event.

At the Fame FC Ground in Lahore, SSGC dominated the show against Wohaib FC from the first whistle and went 1-0 up in the 24th minute thanks to a clinical strike by Mohammad Tahir. Ubaid doubled the lead for SSGC in the 34th minute, scoring from a narrow angle.

SSGC’s solid show continued in the second half and they confirmed their victory and qualification to the round-of-16 from Group F after Mohammad Lal scored their third goal in the 88th minute.

PAF also advanced to the knock-out stage when they thrashed little known Nimso United 6-0 in their Group G clash.

Mansoor Khan (50), Faisal (54, 56nd minute), Samad Khan (59, 66 minute) and Salman Khan (93rd minute) scored for the winners.

Earlier, SA Gardens shocked Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) League B Division Departmentalleg winners Masha United 2-1 in their Group Fmatch. Essa Bahader scored for the winners in the 30th and 62nd minutes.

Fareedullah helped Masha United reduce the deficit from the spot in the 88th minute but it was not enough for the team. Masha United failed to qualify for the round-of-16 after two defeats in a row.

Monday’s fixtures: Police v Army (Punjab Stadium), Baloch FC Nushki v HEC (Fame FC Ground), Huma FC v NBP (Punjab Stadium), Karachi United v Falcon Company (Fame FC Ground)