Lost teenagers reunited with family

Islamabad : Islamabad Police on Sunday reunited two teenagers with their family. The teenagers lost their way while hiking at the Margalla Hills, the police spokesperson said.

According to details, Shahzad Ali and Abdul Saboor lost their way while hiking on Trail-III. They managed to call Rescue 15 and informed about forgetting the way. After the call, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) tasked Superintendent of Police (City-Zone) Muhammad Umer Khan to trace the boys. A special team was constituted which started search operation and managed to trace the boys after efforts for several hours. They lost boys thanked Islamabad Police for their immediate action on tracing them.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) have appreciated this performance of Margallah police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.