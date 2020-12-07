142 medical graduates get degrees

LAHORE:University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram presided over the 6th convocation of a private medical & dental college, held online.

He conferred MBBS degrees on 142 graduates. Principal Prof Zahid Bashir, presented the report of college activities and achievements. UHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed Akram said that due to pandemic other institutes should also arrange convocation and other academic activities digitally.

Chief Guest of the convocation Dr Adil Najam, Dean of Boston University congratulated the graduates. Dr Aiza Saeed was declared the best graduate of session 2020. She was awarded a gold medal.