Bahrain gives go-ahead for use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

BAHRAIN: Bahrain became the second country in the world to approve the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the country, said the country's state news agency BNA on Friday. The state news agency reported that the approval was given by Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) following a thorough analysis and review of the available data. “The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the Kingdom’s national COVID-19 response, which has strongly prioritised protecting the health of all citizens and residents during the pandemic,” said the Bahrain's NHRA CEO Dr Mariam Al Jalahma. On the other hand, Pfizer Gulf Cluster Lead Lindsey Dietschi was quoted by the BNA calling it a "historic moment in the fight against COVID-19". "This authorisation is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the National Health Regulatory Authority in the kingdom of Bahrain for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of Bahrain,” said Dietschi Last month the kingdom had approved the use of the China's Sinopharm vaccine for its frontline workers.