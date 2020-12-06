Two men â€˜commit suicideâ€™

Two men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents on Saturday.

The body of a man was found in a room of a private hotel in Saddar. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy where the man was identified as 25-year-old Sherazuddin, son of Nauroz Khan.

Police said the man hailed from Chitral, and he had arrived at the hotel on December 3. The man ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

Similarly, 28-year-old Sikandar, son of Israr, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house located in Shanti Nagar. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy. The Aziz Bhatti police claimed that the man was a drug addict. An investigation is continuing.

Three women arrested

The Arambagh police arrested three women on Saturday on charges of stealing cloth from various shopping malls and markets in Karachi.

SHO Pawan Kumar of the Arambagh Police Station said an FIR had been lodged by a Jama Cloth shop owner, alleging that three women had stolen several suits and cloth from different shops of the market.

He said they caught the women fleeing after stealing cloth from the market on Saturday. The stolen pieces of cloth were said to have been recovered from the possession of the three, identified as Nazia, Fouzia and Nadia.