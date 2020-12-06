close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

Smuggling bid foiled, drug peddler held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 6, 2020

KARACHI The Anti-Narcotics Force on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Canada and arrested a man allegedly affiliated with a gang of international drug suppliers.

According to ANF Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar, a raid was conducted at the Badruddin Yard at the Pakistan International Container Terminal in Karachi after they received a tip-off about a possible smuggling bid.

Latest News

More From Lahore