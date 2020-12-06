Smuggling bid foiled, drug peddler held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI The Anti-Narcotics Force on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Canada and arrested a man allegedly affiliated with a gang of international drug suppliers.
According to ANF Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar, a raid was conducted at the Badruddin Yard at the Pakistan International Container Terminal in Karachi after they received a tip-off about a possible smuggling bid.