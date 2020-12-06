close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 6, 2020

Four gamblers held

Islamabad

A
APP
December 6, 2020

Rawalpindi : City police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 04 gamblers and recovered two mobiles phones, stake money, gambling tools and other articles from their possession.

A police spokesman informed, SHO Ratta Amral and others team members raided in an area and netted four gamblers namely Anwar Shah, Nazar Muhammad, Safaid Gul and Mahsood. The Police also seized stake money amounting to Rs21,000, two mobiles phone, gambling tools and other valuable items from their custody. Police registered separate cases under relevant while investigations were underway.

Latest News

More From Islamabad