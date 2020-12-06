Four gamblers held

Rawalpindi : City police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 04 gamblers and recovered two mobiles phones, stake money, gambling tools and other articles from their possession.

A police spokesman informed, SHO Ratta Amral and others team members raided in an area and netted four gamblers namely Anwar Shah, Nazar Muhammad, Safaid Gul and Mahsood. The Police also seized stake money amounting to Rs21,000, two mobiles phone, gambling tools and other valuable items from their custody. Police registered separate cases under relevant while investigations were underway.