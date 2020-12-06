10 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 10 outlaws including car and bike lifters and recovered two cars and as many motorbikes, wine, Ice and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing in the whole city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Following these directions, team of Anti- Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police apprehended two accused identified as Irfan and Waseem and recovered two cars from their possession.

Koral police team apprehended two motorbike lifters identified as Farman and Usman and recovered stolen motorbike from their posesion. Tarnol police arrested a motorbike lifter namely Ali and recovered stolen motorbike and 30 bore pistol from him.