Growers almost complete wheat sowing in Punjab despite costly seeds

LAHORE: Growers in the Punjab have completed around 90 percent of wheat sowing despite high rise in prices and low availability of even average quality seeds in the markets, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

There has been dearth of quality wheat seeds in the market. Wheat seed is sold at up to Rs4,000 per 50 kilograms of bag and it is also not easily available in the market.

Last year, price of wheat seed was just around Rs2,200-2,500 per bag. The minimum rate this year stood in the range of Rs2,900 and Rs3,000.

There is no justification of this price hike except tight supplies and no check by the authorities concerned.

The government excused free market as a reason that it had no control over seed prices.

“The Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department does not control prices of seeds, rather market forces determine them,” said a spokesperson of ministry of food security.

The ministry’s spokesperson said availability of certified seeds of wheat for the forthcoming crop is around 513,519 tons, 48 percent of the total seed requirements. Comparatively, the supply stood at 483,000 tons. Of 513,000 tons, around 444,000 tons are to be supplied by private seed companies, said the official.

“The prices of various inputs have also seen sharp increase,” bemoaned a representative of farmers. There has been upward trend in prices of fertiliser and fungicides. Both these inputs are vital to increase productivity of wheat. Fungicides role has been critical in controlling spread of deadly rust on wheat, which has become a real threat for the productivity of this important crop.

Ibrahim Mughal, chairman of Agri-Forum Pakistan said the role of quality and affordable seed, fertiliser and fungicides could not be overlooked.

“Price uptrend needs to be arrested if government wants to increase production of wheat, which is food staple in this part of the world,” said Mughal.

However, farmers have been motivated by surging prices of wheat this year and subsequent increase in wheat support price by the government.

Farmers have completed bulk of sowing within the optimal period till November 30 in the province. Wheat has been planted at 14.3 million acres till end of November, which is considered optimum time of cultivating crop, said an official of provincial agriculture department. The 88 percent achievement of target is a good omen as far as harvesting a good crop is concerned, he said.

The provincial government official said a bunch of factors including timely rains during sowing, early termination of paddy, cotton and sugarcane crops, major rise in support price of wheat, bullish trend in grain market and propagation of advisory about cold stress in mid of crop cycles helped in achieving goal of completing bulk of wheat sowing within optimum time of cultivation.

“This one step has been termed essential for harvesting a good crop,” said the official. “The sowing and production target would be achieved keeping in view the spirit of farmers and ongoing sowing trend.”