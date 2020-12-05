Bilawal tests negative for corona

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested negative for coronavirus, a little over a week after he had announced that he had contracted the infection. This was disclosed by Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday. The minister took to Twitter to thank God that the PPP chairman had recovered from the disease. "Alhamdulillah, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's coronavirus test report has come back negative. May the Lord grant him best of health and a long life. Ameen," tweeted Nasir Shah. Bilawal had gone into self-isolation after testing positive for the disease. The PPP chairman got himself tested for the infection after his political secretary tested positive for COVID-19. Bilawal couldn't participate in his sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony last week due to the infection. However, as per reports, the PPP chairman witnessed the ceremony online through video call.