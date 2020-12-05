Serbia unearths mass grave from Kosovo war

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By Newsdesk
KIZEVAK, Serbia: Human remains believed to be the bodies of over a dozen ethnic Albanians killed during the 1998-99 war in Kosovo have been found just inside Serbia, a Serbian official said on Friday. More than two decades after the conflict in Kosovo ended, the search for the victims remains a major obstacle to the improvement of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. The investigators used satellite imagery to find the mass grave in a remote open-cast mine at Kizevak in Serbia’s south.