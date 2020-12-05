close
December 5, 2020
December 5, 2020

Serbia unearths mass grave from Kosovo war

December 5, 2020

By Newsdesk

KIZEVAK, Serbia: Human remains believed to be the bodies of over a dozen ethnic Albanians killed during the 1998-99 war in Kosovo have been found just inside Serbia, a Serbian official said on Friday. More than two decades after the conflict in Kosovo ended, the search for the victims remains a major obstacle to the improvement of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. The investigators used satellite imagery to find the mass grave in a remote open-cast mine at Kizevak in Serbia’s south.

