PU holds e-moot on Psychosocial Wellness during pandemic

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) arranged an international e-Conference with the theme ‘Psychosocial Wellness & Rehabilitation: Challenges for Practitioners during Pandemic (ICPWR-2020)’.

The inaugural session was chaired by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad while former director CCP Dr Nosheen K. Rahman was the guest of honor. CCP Director Dr Saima Dawood welcomed the deans of faculty, HoDs, mental health professionals, special guest and presenters.

The conference was virtually joined by Dr Farukh Z. Ahmad and Dr Rafia Hassan, founder directors of the both Centres of Excellence of Clinical Psychology in Karachi and Lahore. Both shared their experiences of developing these training institutes for professionals. There were six keynote addresses delivered by eminent professionals; Dr Jorg Huber (UK), Dr Cecilia Essau (UK), Dr Karina Weichold (Germany), Dr Ghazala Mir (UK), Dr Nusrat Husain (UK) and Dr Ghazala Rehman (UK).

A total of 140 papers were presented virtually and the papers covered a wide range of psychosocial issues emerged during the pandemic. In November, a total of seven pre-conference workshops along with two certification trainings were conducted and five post conference workshops are planned for December.

The aims of these workshops were to provide professional training to professionals and trainees to deal with mental health issues during pandemic and crisis situations. Fakhar wins award: World Punjabi Congress Chairman Fakhar Zaman has been awarded by the Indian Punjab government the highest award for the development of Punjabi language and culture known as Punjabi Sahit Ratan Award.

This is the second international highest award which Fakhar Zaman has received from Indian Punjab government after the Shiromani Sahtik Award which he received a few years back. Fakhar Zaman has already received many international awards and two prestigious Pakistani national awards known as Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Fakhar Zaman has authored 40 books in Punjabi, English and Urdu. His books have been translated into major languages of the world and PhD thesis have been written on it in India and other countries where Punjabi is taught. Fakhar Zaman’s classic novel Bandiwan translated into English as The Prisoner was published by UNESCO through Peter Owen Publication of London. Fakhar Zaman has served as minister, senator and two times Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters during PPP government’s tenure. Fakhar Zaman has announced that the 31st international Punjabi Conference would be held early next year after the corona situation subsides. Punjabi organisations around the world have lauded this decision of awarding Fakhar Zaman for the development and promotion of Punjabi language and culture.