Ex-NAB court judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Malik, the former accountability court judge who convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia graft case, passed away on Friday due to Covid-19, as the coronavirus claimed another 55 lives and infected 3,200 others across the country.

Malik had developed coronavirus symptoms and eventually tested positive, Geo News reported. He was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Rawalpindi for the past few days, following which he lost his battle with the disease.

The former accountability judge, who announced verdicts against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference and the Hill Metal cases, was dismissed from service over misconduct on July 3. He acquitted Sharif in the latter graft case.

The development came as National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) latest update showed active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan jumping to 51,507 after 3,262 more people tested positive in 24 hours. Of the 55 virus-related deaths, 49 were under treatment in hospital.

At least 2,932 patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 2,395 of which were critical, while 331 were on ventilators.

Meanwhile, Peshawar authorities in a crackdown on Friday arrested 52 commuters at various BRT and other transport terminals for failing to wear face masks as part of SOPs against Covid-19. Those people were held during a surprise visit by Deputy Commissioner Ali Asghar to inspect implementation of SOPs in the BRT and other bus stands in several areas.

The deputy commissioner said commuters should adhere to SOPs by wearing face masks as precautionary measures against spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged shopkeepers and transporters to strictly implement SOPs, otherwise strict action would be taken under relevant laws.