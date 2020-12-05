Fake products

Last week, I visited my hometown in Khairpur Mirs. During my visit, I bought a few things for myself. Later, I found that all products were fake. These products are being sold at the same price at which genuine products are being sold in the market.Black marketers target those areas where there is no system of checks and balances – like rural Sindh. Since a majority of the people living in these places are uneducated and cannot identify a fake product, these profiteers keep making money by selling substandard products. The authorities concerned are requested to look into the matter and take stern actions against all these black marketers who are selling fake and harmful products.

Khalil Ahmed Shar

Islamabad