Missing man found dead

SARGODHA: A body was recovered from a river in Shahpur police limits. A police spokesman said that some passersby spotted a man’s body in Jhelum River and informed the police. After getting information, the police and rescue divers rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the river. The deceased was identified as Arshad Jarah (38), a resident of Chak Umer of tehsil Shahpur. The deceased had been missing for the last some days. The police are investigating.