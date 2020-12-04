Three youths recovered from custody of the influential

GUJRANWALA: Satellite Town police Thursday recovered three youths from illegal custody of influential persons.

Reportedly, accused Rana Hassan and Rana Qasim kidnapped Qaiser, Azeem and Shabbir over a monetary issue and kept them in a deserted house and subjected them to torture. Satellite Town police recovered the detainees and registered a case against the accused.

4,803 profiteers fined: Following the directives of Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, price control magistrates had imposed Rs11.8 million fine on 4,803 profiteers in the division last month.

Some 78 FIRs were registered against profiteers and 51 were arrested. In a video link meeting with the Punjab Minister for Industries, the commissioner said in Gujranwala district price magistrates imposed Rs 2.7 million fine on 910 profiteers and 15 were arrested. He said in Gujrat, some 828 price lists violators were imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 2.1 million, in Sialkot price magistrates imposed Rs 3.9 million fine upon 860 profiteers, in Narowal 21 people were arrested and some 1,018 were fined to the tune of Rs 1.9 million, in Hafizabad 665 profiteers were fined Rs 1 rupee and 15 were booked and 15 were arrested and in Mandi Bahauddin 472 people were fined Rs 900,000 by the price magistrates.