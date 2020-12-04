Youth kills sister over marriage dispute

HAFIZABAD: A youth shot dead his sister and injured another at village Vachoke over a marriage dispute on Thursday. Accused Muhammad Ali was against the marriage of his sister with one of his relatives. On the day of the incident when the ceremony of Mehndi of his sister was being celebrated the accused started firing at her, leaving her dead on the spot and the second sister wounded critically.

WOMAN GANG-RAPED: A married woman was gang-raped here. According to police, accused M Yunus and his wife kidnapped a woman and took her to Gujranwala where Sufian and his accomplices allegedly raped her. The accused also injured her by throwing acid on her.