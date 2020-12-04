NLF to go on strike if PSM workers not reinstated

ISLAMABAD: National Labour Federation (NLF) has condemned the termination of around 4,500 employees of Pakistan Steels Mills, urging the government to review its decision.

Addressing a press conference here Thursday, NLF chief Shamsur Rehman Swati while terming government’s decision unjustified and anti-worker warned that the federation would give call for countrywide strike if employees are not reinstated. He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had promised to give 10 million jobs, had already rendered lakhs of employees jobless.

Pakistan Steels Labour Union’s Vice President Muhammad Akif Riaz, president NLF Punjab Raja Ashiq Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Swati said the real issue behind removal of employees was that the corrupt mafia was eying on 19,000 acres of land of Pakistan Steel Mills. He said not only bread and butter of thousands of families but future of country’s economy was linked with steel mills.