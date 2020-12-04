JCP for Babar Sattar, Tariq Jehangiri as IHC addl judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended the appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here in the Supreme Court under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Babar Sattar is a prominent lawyer who was a member of the legal team of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, judge of the Supreme Court, in the Presidential Reference filed against him for allegedly not disclosing foreign properties of his spouse and children. Sattar extensively argued before the court representing Justice Isa regarding the tax issues of his spouse Sarina Isa.

Similarly, Tariq Mahmood Jehangiri was the Advocate General, Islamabad High Court, who has been recommended now by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan as an additional judge of IHC. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan was constituted under the 18th Constitutional Amendment. Since the Judicial Commission has recommended their appointment, their names would now be referred to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment, which has the ultimate authority to approve or disapprove the recommendations.