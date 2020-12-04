Lahore Jalsa will be a severe blow to â€˜selectedâ€™ govt: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: PML-N central leader and MNA Kh Saad Rafique said the December 13 Jalsa in Lahore will be a severe blow to the â€˜selectedâ€™ government. Addressing a public meeting in NA-127 Thursday, he said the government came to power as a result of rigging.

He added that the PML-N, in its tenure from 2013 to 2018 carried out record development in the country in the form of metro bus, orange train projects, setting up hospitals, universities, rebuilt entities like Railways, brought LNG to the country against all odds.

He said the performance shown by the PML-N was unprecedented but in last general elections, a fraud was done with the nation. He said if the government had wisdom, it would have put the country on the path of progress but instead, it started an era of victimisation in which even the owner of the largest media group and political rivals were put behind the bars.

He said rather than honouring its commitment, the government deprived people of their jobs, houses and made their lives miserable. He said the prime minister had proven himself a liar of highest degree.

Urging Punjabis to rise to the occasion, he said change would only be possible if people of Punjab take to street against this government. He further said on December 13, we all would gather under Minar-e-Pakistan and demand PM to quit which was necessary to save Pakistan. The gathering was also addressed by MNA Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.