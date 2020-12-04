KP TEVTA starts employment drive

Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) has initiated its employment drive for the youths of the province in the field of vocational education and training.

In this connection, a total of 5 job fairs and 3 orientation sessions have been scheduled for industry-academia linkages in the TVET sector, thus facilitating the employment of TVET pass-outs in the province.

Two job fairs were held at Government Advance Technical Training Center (GATTC), Hayatabad and GTVC Boys, Gulbahar simultaneously. Several industrial representatives and TVET pass-outs in numerous trades and technologies participated in the events.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director KP TEVTA Engr Syed Sajjad Ali Shah said the events were to complement the provision of 10 million jobs programme of the PTI-led government. He appreciated the efforts of TEVTA institutes and its development partners for organising such events and creating opportunities for the youths of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in such tough times where COVID-19 is affecting the livelihood of populations.

The events were joined by representatives of a number of private sector companies, TEVTA staff, development partners and youths of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The employment drive is being supported by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Sector Support Programme, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.