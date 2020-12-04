‘PWDs need encouragement, support’

Islamabad : National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) need encouragement and support to enable them to be a viable and productive part of society and Parliament needs to be at the forefront to safeguard their basic rights.

“Commemorating the International Day of Disabled Persons remind us to stand shoulder to shoulder with all those who are supporting the cause of welfare for PWDs,” he expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities at the Parliament House on Thursday. He remarked that concentrating on the health and education areas for the PWDs would change the fate of the nation.

He expressed his resolve to make all-out efforts for policy intervention to bring long-term reforms for the welfare of PWDs. He said that Special Parliamentary Committee on Disabled Persons has been empowered to suggest and recommend all policy measure in this regard.

He encouraged and appreciated the efforts of all social welfare organisations which are contributing to facilitate PWDs in the far-flung areas of the country. He said that inclusiveness of PWDs in the main socio-economic stream requires on-ground efforts like the services provided by STEP, KORT, Khubab Foundation, and many other such welfare organisations. He also applauded the contributions of various welfare organisations striving for the welfare of PWDs. He also distributed Khadija Tul Kubra Award among PWDs for their remarkable services.

MNA Ms. Munza Hassan, Secretary General, Women Parliamentary Caucus while addressing the event said that she would make all-out efforts to review the existing laws in favour of PWDS. Zila Qaiser, Emerging Disability Leader especially appreciated and thanked the Speaker Asad Qaiser’s efforts to bring relief for PWDs across the country. She sought more Parliamentary and legislative intervention to bring relief in the real lives of PWDS. Muhammad Atif Sheikh, Executive Director, STEP remarked that bringing welfare for PWDs is a long journey, which demands unwavering commitment and determination.

He lauded the formulation of Special Parliamentary Committee on Disabled. Lina Mousa, Country Representative, UNFPA, applauded the successful conduct of the ceremony under the auspices of the National Assembly.