Second phase of JI’s anti-govt drive to start soon: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the second phase of the JI’s ongoing anti-government campaign would start from Gujranwala in a few days and continue until all demands of the masses are met.

“JI central leadership is meeting on Friday (today) at Mansoora to finalise the plan for the second phase of anti-government movement. The option of long march on Islamabad is under consideration but its details could not be announced yet,” he said while talking to the media after addressing a ceremony for special persons at Mansoora on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons on Thursday.

Sirajul Haq termed the PTI government a complete failure and destruction for the country, vowing to send the rulers packing and bring about a real revolution based on the founding principles of Pakistan. To a question, he said that the method of in-house change was clearly defined in the constitution and the opposition parties could use it considering the weak position of the PTI’s federal and Punjab governments. But, he clarified, the JI would not back any extra constitutional move. He added that the JI believed there was no difference in the PTI and the PDM and their only objective was to serve the self-interests. Therefore, he said, the JI was struggling to change the system, not the faces. He said the PDM had the constitutional right to hold rallies, asking the government not to use state force to corner the opposition.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said total confusion in the ranks of Imran Khan government showed it had lost senses due to the ongoing campaigns by Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In a statement on Thursday, Liaqat Baloch said the participation of the large number of people in JI rallies was proof that masses were fed up with the bad and incompetent governance of PTI rulers. He said the PTI government had made the life of the common man miserable due to its bad economic policies. Baloch also expressed concern over the weak Kashmir policy of the government, saying the rulers had left the people of Kashmir alone, allowing India to strength its role in the Occupied Valley.