NAB submits application for plea bargain

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, has submitted an application for the acceptance of plea bargain of accused Shafqat Mumtaz (owner of M/s Noor Petroleum Service) to the Accountability Court No 1, Islamabad.
Shafqat is a government contractor, who used to supply POL to District Municipal Corporation (DMC), Korangi, Karachi, in 2014-15.
The accused received payments through exaggerated billing and paid the excess amount as kickbacks/commission to officials of the DMC and retained Rs 10 million.
Out of the amount paid as kickback/commission, Rs 4 million were transferred to fake back accounts and subsequently used as partial payment for the purchase of Plot No 216, E.I.Lines, Karachi Cantt (measuring 5145 sq yds) which is a Benami property of accused Khwaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and accused Muhammad Younus Kidwai and is held in the name of the Benami company, M/s Marshal Homes Builders & Developers (Pvt) Limited.
The court approved the plea bargain of Shafqat Mumtaz for a liability amounting to Rs 10,084,070, as recommended by the National Accountability Bureau chairman.