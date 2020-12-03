JI accuses govt of ignoring masses miseries

BAHAWALPUR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Senator Siraj ul Haq Wednesday said the PTI-led government was ignoring genuine issues of the masses.

Addressing a gathering of people under “Cholistan Bachao Tehreek”, the JI Amir said the PTI government was not fulfilling its election campaign promises. He said the problems of the masses had multiplied under the PTI-led government.

He said mafias are powerful in the government and the masses are suffering due to them.

He said these mafias were involved in the manipulation of sugar and wheat flour prices. He said the PTI-led government has isolated Pakistan internationally due to its unwise foreign policy. He said due to the unwise policies of the incumbent government the UAE has closed down issuance of visas to Pakistanis and Saudi Arabia had asked Pakistan to pay back loans.

He said The government lost Kashmir to India without any war.

The JI chief said the government suppressed democratic rights of the opposition.

He said the JI had halted its democratic movement for two weeks in view of COVID-19 worsening situation. He accused the PTI-led government of misusing international aid to contain the COVID-19 spread. Addressing the Cholistani people, Sirajsaid land of Cholistan must be allotted to Cholistani people.

Later, Siraj addressed a condolence reference organised on the demise of former district Amir Jamat Islami Dr Muhammad Ashraf.