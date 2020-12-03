close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Agencies
December 3, 2020

Five men gang rape woman in Bhakkar jungle

DARYA KHAN: Five people allegedly gang-raped a woman in Darya Khan, Bhakkar District, according to Police.

Police said a case has been registered against the five suspects on the woman’s complaint. The woman said in her complaint that one of the suspects lured her from Jhang by promising her that he had a suitor for her daughter.

However, when they arrived at Darya Khan, the suspect allegedly gang-raped her with four other accomplices and fled. Police said action is being taken to arrest the suspects and bring them to book.

