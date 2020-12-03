Japan plans training programmes for Pakistanis

Islamabad: Around 80 Pakistanis will participate in training programmes of the Japanese government in the current financial year.

The initiative is part of Japan's development cooperation for the further development of Pakistan.

According to a spokesman for the Japanese embassy, the training programmes, which are held in Japan for Pakistani nationals every year, are implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency thanks to the support by Japanese ministries, municipalities, universities and relevant organisations.

Around 80 trainees are to participate in 61 courses in FY2020 due to restriction on overseas travel by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these curriculums had to be reconsidered and therefore, the JICA is exploring alternative methods such as online courses so that opportunities to participate in the trainings will not be lost even in challenging times.

The programmes are gradually being decided as shown in the attached tables. The programmes will restart on a full scale once the pandemic calms down.

The programmes included the Group and Region-Focused Programme, Young Leaders Training Programme, Long-term Training Programme and Country Focus Training Programme.