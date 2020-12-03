Six more die from Covid-19, another 1,983 get infected in Sindh

Six more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 1,983 positive cases have surfaced in Sindh.

As many as 14,078 samples were tested for Covid-19 in a day, said the Sindh chief minister on Wednesday.

With the new six deaths, the total number of confirmed deaths from the infectious disease had reached 2,968 in the province, said Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In total, 2,008,594 tests have been conducted against which 177,652 cases have been detected in Sindh. However, 87 per cent or 154,203 patients have defeated the virus, including 561 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 20,481 patients are under treatment: 19,664 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 805 at hospitals. The condition of 712 patients is stated to be critical, including 75 who are on life support.

Of the new 1983 cases, 1702 surfaced in Karachi: 626 in District East, 552 in District South, 297 in District Central, 111 in District Korangi, 63 in District Malir and 53 in District West.

Hyderabad has reported 40 new cases, Sujawal 19, Jamshoro 18, Kambar 18, Dadu 16, Naushehroferoze 15, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Badin 11, Ghotki 10, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar nine each, Matiari five, Jacobabad and Umerkot three each, and Larkana and Shikarpur two each.

A day earlier, Sindh had reported the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 since June 2020, as 27 coronavirus patients passed away in a day.

Another 1,292 coronavirus cases had surfaced in the province when 9,752 samples were tested in a day, which meant the virus detection rate was 13.2 per cent, the chief minister had said in his daily situation report on the coronavirus.

In total, 1,994,516 tests have been conducted against which 175,642 cases have been detected in Sindh.