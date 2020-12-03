Two killed over property dispute

LAHORE : A shopkeeper and a passerby were killed while another person was wounded in a firing made by a man on his uncle over a property dispute in Mughalpura Bazaar in broad daylight on Wednesday.

SP Civil Lines Safdar Kazmi said accused Fiaz alias Bao had a property dispute with his uncle, Javed. He was asking for share in a haveli. On the day of the incident, Javed was at a shop of clay utensils when all of a sudden, the accused riding a bike reached there. He opened fire at his uncle, Javed who, after seeing him, tried to flee the scene. Due to the firing of the suspect, the shop owner and a passerby suffered bullet injuries. The accused, however, kept chasing his uncle even to his doorstep and wounded him too. The three injured were removed to hospital where two of them, Ilyas and Iftikhar, died while victim Javed was admitted to hospital. The family of Javed alleged that the suspect had already many cases against him and had been hurling threats at them. They had filed an application to police but police did not take any action. Police rushed to the spot, recorded the statements of the eye-witnesses and removed the bodies to morgue. SP Civil Lines Safdar Kazmi said that police did not have any complaint regarding the property dispute.