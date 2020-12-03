close
December 3, 2020
Lahore smog

Newspost

 
December 3, 2020

Pakistanis have a popular saying that goes: “If you haven’t seen Lahore, you haven’t even lived”. Today, it’s become difficult to see Lahore because of smog. The ever-growing urbanisation and industrialisation have contributed to the worsening air quality of the city. Lahore’s high levels of air pollution create so many health problems like asthma allergies, eye infections and respiratory tract infections. The Punjab government needs to come up with a better plan to deal with smog and reduce its harmful effects.

Muhammad Bakar

Rawalpindi

