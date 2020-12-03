Inclusive Pakistan

Our past governments have completely ignored the plight of people with disabilities. No practical steps have been taken by the authorities to create an inclusive environment for these people who are still at the receiving end of the discriminatory attitude of our society. December 3 is celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It is disappointing to witness that our government doesn’t have a viable plan to deal with the problems faced by people who have any disability.

Many talented people are deprived of well-paying jobs because employers are not willing to accommodate them. The authorities must take notice of this hurtful and unfair attitude. Our present government needs to create a better system where everyone has access

to opportunities.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi