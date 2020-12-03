Remote working platform launched

KARACHI: NetSol Technologies launched a smart workplace solution to offer virtual interaction and seamless communication for those who continue to work remotely.

“The NXT platform, powered by WRLD harnesses the potential of 3D gaming quality maps and the internet of things technology to create a digital twin of the real world,” the company said in a statement. “This is utilized to connect and engage employees with their workplace.”

The NXT platform has been successfully put into practice at NetSol offices in Pakistan and is available as a software application that can be quickly scaled and shaped for companies of all sizes and from all sectors.