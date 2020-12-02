Fazl wants to incite violence: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s agenda behind the call for protest was to instigate violence in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry criticised the public meetings of PDM, saying that human life has no importance for this ''gang of miscreants”. "I want to tell the provincial governments to be very careful as now the gang of miscreants has no other way but to resort to violence," the minister said.

Earlier, in his tweets, the minister criticised PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for mocking COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs) in her speech and questioned, "what does she want to prove by not wearing the mask?".

He said it was very unfortunate that such frivolous and arrogant leaders want to lead Pakistan and prayed to Almighty to get the nation rid of such leadership besides the coronavirus.