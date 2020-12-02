ANF foils bid to smuggle ice drug to Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs to Australia.
ANF Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar said after receiving a tip-off, an ANF team carried out a raid at a private courier company’s office in Karachi's Clifton area.
He said the ANF seized 150 grammes of crystal meth (ice drug) found in a parcel booked for Australia.
The officer said the drugs were concealed in shoes and that a case had been registered.
Suspect held
In a separate raid conducted in Sohrab Goth, the ANF arrested a suspect near al-Asif Square and found over one kilogramme of hashish in his possession. The ANF said a case has been registered against him and investigation is continuing.