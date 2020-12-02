ANF foils bid to smuggle ice drug to Australia

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs to Australia.

ANF Joint Director Abid Zulfiqar said after receiving a tip-off, an ANF team carried out a raid at a private courier company’s office in Karachi's Clifton area.

He said the ANF seized 150 grammes of crystal meth (ice drug) found in a parcel booked for Australia.

The officer said the drugs were concealed in shoes and that a case had been registered.

Suspect held

In a separate raid conducted in Sohrab Goth, the ANF arrested a suspect near al-Asif Square and found over one kilogramme of hashish in his possession. The ANF said a case has been registered against him and investigation is continuing.