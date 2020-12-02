Dry forecast

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather was reported in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis, Kalam, Leh, Skardu and Parachinar where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and maximum was 26.5°C.