close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

Dry forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2020

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather was reported in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Gupis, Kalam, Leh, Skardu and Parachinar where mercury dropped to -05°C while in Lahore, it was 8.3°C and maximum was 26.5°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore