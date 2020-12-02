Governor Sarwar seeks political parties’ role in curbing polio virus

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stressed on political parties to forget their differences and unite to beat polio in the country. He also called upon parents to cooperate with polio teams for their children’s health.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that apart from accountability, the government is ready to discuss every issue with the opposition.

The stand of Shah Mehmood Quraishi and Fawwad Chaudhry on the issue of opposition rallies is a proof of democracy and the right of all to have their opinion in PTI.

It would be good if PDM reconsidered holding rallies so that the country could be saved from a situation similar to that of the United States with regard to corona. In his message to the media, the governor warned that polio virus was on the rise in Pakistan due to break in the campaigns following COVID-19. The government was taking the threat seriously and started regular polio campaigns to wipe out the virus, he observed. Earlier, a ceremony was organised by Punjab polio programme with the support of Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House. Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases, the ceremony was held in the lawn of Governor’s House under strict SOPs.

The participants in the ceremony unanimously called upon parents to vaccinate their children against polio regularly to ensure that theirs, and also the children of the community, were protected against the virus.

Punjab governor, health minister and SACM administered drops to the children. Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reminded the parents that battle against polio was ongoing so they should vaccinate their children from the teams if they wanted to protect their children from disability, she stressed.

The SACM Dr Firdous expressed her fears about the spread of the virus saying polio cases had shot up to 82 during the current year. Punjab accounts for 14 in the total tally of the polio cases countrywide, she said adding the parents need to shun negative propaganda against polio eradication efforts and vaccinate their children against the disease. She sought media’s role in eradicating virus from Pakistan.