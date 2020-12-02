8 deaths, 406 new cases reported from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of patients tested positive for Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is relatively low for the last three days as compared to the number of patients being tested positive per day for the disease in the previous week.

In the last three days, the number of confirmed patients reported per day from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district was below 500 which was around 550 to 650 in the previous week. The daily situation report of the twin cities show that the number of patients is on a decline though still, the incidence is much high as compared to other parts of the country.

The virus claimed as many as eight more lives from the region while as many as 406 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 39,992 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities of which 730 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were a total of 7,181 active cases of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district combined.

In the last 24 hours, as many as four more patients died of the disease in the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 318 while another 283 confirmed cases have been reported taking the tally to 30,406 of which 24,143 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 5,945 on Tuesday.

From Rawalpindi, another four patients died of the disease in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 from the district to 412. As many as 123 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district on Tuesday taking the tally to 9,586 of which 7938 have been discharged after treatment.

At present, as many as 108 confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation is 1,128, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.