Back to school

Last week, the federal government took a bold decision to shut down all educational institutions to reduce the spread of Covid-19 whose second wave has created so many problems in the country. The authorities have advised schools to conduct online classes. It is, however, unfortunate to admit that given the situation in our government schools, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), online classes seem like a distant dream. A majority of schools don’t have sufficient technical equipment to facilitate students online.

The government must devise a plan where students can be taught on campus. Both students and teachers should be asked to follow SOPs so that the spread of the virus is reduced. This year, students have suffered great learning losses. It is hoped that the authorities will have a look at this suggestion.

Waseem Abbas

Maneri