Wish Child made ASP

KARACHI: The Chief of Karachi Police, Addl IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, fulfilled the wish of 14 year-old Muhammad Hasnain suffering from cancer, who wanted to become a policeman.

An impressive wish granting ceremony was organized at the Karachi Police Office. The Wish Child, Muhammad Hasnain, was pinned ranks of ASP of the Karachi Police. Speaking on the occasion, Addl IG Ghulam Nabi Memon thanked Make-A-Wish for the noble work the foundation is doing and termed it an honour for the Karachi Police to fulfil the unique wish of an ailing child.

Ishtiaq Baig, Founder Make-A-Wish Pakistan, appreciated the Karachi Police for the gesture. The Wish Child was thrilled over fulfilment of his wish and thanked the Karachi Police & Make-A-Wish Pakistan for making his dream come true. Later, Hasnain was given a tour of the city in a police mobile and escort along with a police team. Hasnain along with the police team also foiled a street robbery and arrested the culprits.The ceremony was attended by, DIGs Javed Akbar Riaz, Maqsood Memon, Ameen Yousufzai, Javed Meher, Noman Siddiqui, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig along with Make-Wish volunteers.