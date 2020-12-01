PM directs special division for border management

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed formation of a special division for Border Management System (BMS) under the control of additional secretary home affairs.

The premier gave these directions while chairing a high-level meeting on further activating and improving the existing border management system.

Military and civilian officials including federal ministers Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Shibli Faraz, Brig Ijaz Shah (retd), Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and PM’s Special Assistant Moeed Yousaf attended the meeting.

The prime minister also directed all agencies concerned to provide timely information/data sharing.

He said the government believed in free but secure borders and directed that practical steps should be taken to secure the borders as well as trade activities especially trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The meeting was informed that 10 different federal ministries and provincial governments were involved in border management but there was no central body to look after the border issues at the federal level.

The meeting was briefed that there was an urgent need to collect the details of persons entering Pakistan by land, air and sea.

The meeting was also apprised of progress in work on various border crossing systems and border fencing.

The meeting was informed that the closure of illegal routes and prevention of smuggling had benefited the national economy to the tune of billions of rupees in a span of one year. The prime minister also approved establishment of an Export Development Board (EDB) for promotion of exports. In this connection, trade adviser Abdul Razak Dawood called on the premier, who approved establishment of an Export Development Board.

The board will be headed by the prime minister himself, including representatives from all export-related partners. A meeting of the board will be held every month in which exporters will also be invited so that their problems can be resolved soon. Meanwhile, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lt-Gen Anwar Ali Haider (retd) and Pakistan Islands Authority Chairman Imran Amin called on the prime minister and briefed him on steps for construction and environmental protection projects.

The prime minister said construction would create employment opportunities and stabilise the economy.

He stressed that special care should be taken for environmental protection in the construction process.

“Environmental analysis of every project is necessary in accordance with the law and the government will take all possible steps in this regard,” he said.

In another development, Imran said Pakistan was blessed with abundant sites that could be developed into world class attractions in an eco-friendly manner.

He observed this while talking to Philipp Joeinig, executive chairman of John Menzies, who called on him.

SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was also present during the meeting.

Various proposals for promotion of necessary linkages between aviation, airport services and tourism were discussed. The premier appreciated the interest shown by international firms in establishment of tourism services in Pakistan.

Proposals regarding establishment of skiing facilities and mountaineering were also discussed.