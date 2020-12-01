Cop commits suicide outside police station in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cop of the Special Branch Police allegedly committed suicide outside the main gate of the Pabbi Police Station in Nowshera district on Monday.

DPO Najmul Hasnain said that Jaffar Shah was a cop of the Special Branch Police in Peshawar and his son Shah Faisal, a constable in the Frontier Reserve Police, had been killed by unidentified accused outside his home recently. He said the Pabbi police along with intelligence agencies were investigating the blind murder case of his son from various angles. The official added that they were interrogating five close relatives and neighbours of Jaffar Shah, including Musafar Khan, Rabnawaz and his father Kala Khan, Fida Gul alias Debro, Sardar Ali, Jaffar Ali and others, in the case.

The police claimed that Jaffar Shah looked disturbed even when the investigation was going on.

The official said that father of the slain Shah Faisal would ask everyone what the police were asking and what statements they had given to them. He said Jaffar Shah went out of the police station and committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at the main entrance.

The cop sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital wherefrom he was referred to a hospital in Peshawar. However, he succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

The police sent the empties of 30-bore pistol used in Shah Faisal murder case and the pistol used by Jaffar Shah in his suicide and their mobile phones to the forensic science laboratory for investigation.

The police said that Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar Khan and DPO Najmul Hasnain had visited the crime scene and constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe the case.

They said the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency and sleuths of other intelligence agencies had collected sufficient proof in the murder case of Shah Faisal.