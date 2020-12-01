Burglars arrested; arms seized

LAHORE : Bhatti Gate Police claimed to have arrested two suspected burglars on Monday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Imran alias Mani and his accomplice Idrees.

Police also recovered cash and the tools used for burglary purpose. The suspects have confessed various theft bids in different parts of the city. Meanwhile, Chowki Sher Shah Police arrested three suspects for carrying illegal weapons. The arrested suspects have been identified as Maqsood, Nawaz and Amjad. Police also recovered the illegal weapons and bullets from their custody. A case has been registered against them. In yet another incident, Gulshan-e-Ravi Police arrested two female burglars. They have been identified as Sonia and Sumera who had made a theft bid at a shop and were on run. Police also recovered six jackets and purse from their custody. A case has been registered against them. Various other cases in Iqbal Town, Nawan Kot, Defence-A and Johar Town were also registered against them. Moreover, Badami Bagh Joseph Colony Chowki Police arrested two suspected drug-dealers. They have been identified as Munawar and Waseem. Police also recovered 1.318kg charas from their custody.