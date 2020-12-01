PTF chief delighted by beach tennis commencement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has termed the introduction of beach tennis in Pakistan a historic moment.

“This is, indeed, another historic day and the PTF delights in the commencement of yet another thrilling tennis format in Pakistan,” said President PTF Salim Saifullah.

Sindh Tennis Association the other day organised the first formal event of beach tennis in Karachi.

The PTF president appreciated the role of STA in promotion of beach and wheelchair tennis.

The event was played with the equipment of beach tennis that was provided to PTF last month by International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Beach tennis was introduced in the country in 2013 during 2nd Karachi Beach Games with locally manufactured rackets and other equipment. This time it was played with Sandever equipment.

The day-long event was inaugurated by Khalid Rehmani, Vice President PTF, and 12 male players participated in open singles and doubles events.

Eibad Sarwar emerged victorious both in singles and doubles events, pairing with Muhammad Ali in the latter contest.

On the occasion, Rehmani announced that beach tennis events would be part of all national and Sindh Ranking tournaments.

“Our target is to groom players for international exposure such as Asian Beach Games and Commonwealth Beach Games,” he added.