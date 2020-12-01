Safety first

Back in March, the PPP performed incredibly well to contain the spread of Covid-19. Now, however, we are witnessing a worrying shift in the PPP’s approach to dealing with the deadly virus. Ever since the second wave arrived in the country, Sindh’s ruling party hasn’t taken satisfactory steps to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is also participating in the PDM’s rallies. The fact that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tested positive for the virus should be an eye-opener for the party. Given the rapid surge in Covid-19 cases, the PPP should revisit its strategy and avoid participating in rallies. It should deal with the situation in a wise manner and do exactly what it had done during the first wave of Covid-19.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Naseerabad