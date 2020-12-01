A fatal virus

Pakistanis are still reluctant to accept that the fatal virus is a reality and not a conspiracy theory. They don’t wear masks or take other safety measures to protect themselves from the virus. As a result, cases are rising rapidly. The government seems to be least serious about the spread of the deadly virus. The government blames the opposition for not following SOPs, but it has also flouted its own restrictions imposed on holding public gatherings everywhere.

There seems to be a lack of coordination between the prime minister and his team regarding the coronavirus. The number of coronavirus-related deaths is higher among doctors and lawmakers. The federal government must focus on this sensitive issue and take strict measures to implement SOPs in letter and spirit.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai