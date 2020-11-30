PPP’s founding member Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan dies

MULTAN: National Assembly’s ninth speaker and one of PPP’s founding members Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan died after protracted illness here on Sunday.

He was 90 and was suffering from Alzehmier’s disease and was bed-ridden for a long time. Born on September 5, 1931, Sahibzada Farooq Ali Khan was a prominent advocate and was widely respected in political as well as legal circles.

He was the speaker of National Assembly which had passed the 1973 Constitution unanimously. He is survived by wife, son and a daughter.

Ex-member PPP Central Executive Committee and senior politician Altaf Khokhar told the APP that the deceased belonged to Jutt family well-known for hunting. He was much active in 1970 general elections and served as NA speaker from 1973-77 under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto regime, Khokhar recalled.