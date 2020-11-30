Sirajul Haq says PTI, PDM two sides of same coin

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were two sides of the same coin as he said they had the same agenda to appease the US. Addressing a gathering here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the habit of taking U-turns on every issue. He maintained that the skyrocketing inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the people.