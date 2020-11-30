close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
November 30, 2020

Sirajul Haq says PTI, PDM two sides of same coin

Top Story

SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
November 30, 2020

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were two sides of the same coin as he said they had the same agenda to appease the US. Addressing a gathering here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the habit of taking U-turns on every issue. He maintained that the skyrocketing inflation and unemployment had made life miserable for the people.

Latest News

More From Top Story