Only national dialogue can improve country’s situation: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif said he felt helplessness in prison when he heard about his mother’s death.

Talking to the family members and party leaders after the Qul of his mother on Sunday, he said it was devastating to hear about the death of his mother in jail, adding that “I couldn’t do anything as I was behind the bars".

Sharing his jail miseries, Shahbaz said despite severe back pain, he had not been given access to a physiotherapist in jail. He said his request for a heater in his cell was also rejected. "The government is taking revenge, but this too shall pass," he remarked.

Talking about current political and economic situation, the PML-N leader said the PTI-led government had destroyed the country’s economy. “At present, the country’s economy is at its lowest level. Every sector is on the brink of collapse," he opined.

He stressed on the need for a national dialogue along with collective efforts and unity among all political parties to improve the situation. He blamed the ruling party for damaging efforts for national dialogue and added that the PTI had "poisoned" the national politics.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz were released from jail on five-day parole for the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar, which took place on Saturday at Jati Umra.