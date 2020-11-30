129 profiteers fined

MULTAN: The price control magistrates conducted 2,109 raids and imposed fine of Rs 200,000 on 129 profiteers.

According to Commissioner Office sources,

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood was monitoring the prices of the commodities available at Sahulat Bazaars and open markets.

The prices control magistrates had been directed to continue raids at markets on daily basis and took strict action against the shopkeepers selling commodities on high rates.

They added that commodities were being provided to masses on subsidised rates through 37 Sahulat Bazaars of the region.

During last 24 hours, 2,343 flour bags of 20kg had been sold through these bazaars while 11,604 bags of 10kg, 805kg chicken, 1,179 litres cooking oil, 1,875kg ghee, 1,853kg potato, 1,941kg onion and 915kg tomato had been sold through these Sahulat Bazaars.